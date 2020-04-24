Westlaw News
Citigroup gets computer fraud claim tossed in email hack case

Sara Merken

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. has tossed a claim by a small law firm accusing Citigroup Inc of aiding and abetting a hacker who posed as its managing partner and stole a $60,000 payment that should have gone to the firm in violation of a federal computer fraud law.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C. on Thursday granted Citigroup’s motion to dismiss a claim under a the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, finding D.C.-based law firm Beins Axelrod didn’t plead the bank was knowingly involved in a hacker’s scheme to transfer funds.

