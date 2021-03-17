AI company escapes lawsuit over use of OKCupid photos to guide facial recognition

An Illinois federal judge has tossed a proposed class action against artificial intelligence company Clarifai Inc over its alleged unlawful use of dating profile images to train facial recognition technology, finding the court lacks jurisdiction.

Plaintiff Jordan Stein, an Illinois resident and user of online dating site OKCupid, has not shown that Clarifai directed its alleged conduct to Illinois, U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis in Chicago said in a Tuesday decision dismissing the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3lqleGA