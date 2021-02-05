Insurance firm escapes some claims by fired lawyers who reported overbilling concerns

Two former attorneys at insurance law firm Clark & Fox who claim they were fired after reporting to firm management possible fraudulent overbilling of a client can move forward with a Stored Communications Act claim against their old firm, a New York federal judge ruled.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein on Thursday found the lawyers plausibly alleged the SCA claim that Clark & Fox intentionally accessed third-party systems without authorization and obtained or changed their stored email messages. Hellerstein dismissed several other claims, including under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

