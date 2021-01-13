Billionaire Guo Wengui wins discovery on cyberattack in Clark Hill malpractice fight

A D.C. federal judge has granted a discovery bid by a former Clark Hill client to compel the law firm to provide him a forensic report and other documents related to a 2017 cyberattack on the firm’s computer servers.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in a Tuesday ruling rejected the law firm’s arguments that a report created by consultancy Duff & Phelps and related materials are protected by work product and attorney-client privileges.

