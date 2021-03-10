Judge picks Loevy & Loevy lawyer to lead in Clearview AI privacy litigation

An Illinois federal judge has appointed the leader of Loevy & Loevy’s data privacy and cyberintelligence group as interim lead counsel in the multidistrict litigation against Clearview AI Inc over its use of biometric data from people’s online photos.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman in Chicago chose Scott Drury, highlighting in a Wednesday order his work in the litigation and experience in bringing cases under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3v5UjUW