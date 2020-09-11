Clearview AI must face Vermont lawsuit over photo collection

A lawsuit by the state of Vermont, accusing facial recognition startup Clearview AI of illegally collecting photos without consent, can proceed, a Vermont judge said in a ruling on the company’s motion to dismiss.

In an early win for Vermont, the judge for the Chittenden Superior Court in Vermont rejected Clearview’s attempt to quash the Vermont Attorney General’s claims under the state’s consumer protection law but agreed to toss a claim under Vermont’s recently enacted data broker law.

