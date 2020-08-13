Clearview AI loses bids to toss, transfer Illinois biometric privacy lawsuits

An Illinois federal judge has rejected Clearview AI’s attempt to dismiss or transfer two lawsuits alleging the company scraped over 3 billion images from the internet and scanned their subjects’ facial geometry in violation of an Illinois biometric privacy law.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman on Wednesday said the court has personal jurisdiction over the facial recognition company and its management, and additionally denied its motion to transfer the cases from Illinois to New York.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2DXonMC