Illinois judge kicks Clearview AI lawsuit back to state court at plaintiffs' request

A biometric privacy lawsuit against Clearview AI Inc is headed back to state court, where it was originally filed, after a federal judge rejected the company’s argument that the case should stay in federal court where other lawsuits against it are pending.

Clearview failed to establish standing as the plaintiffs didn’t allege they suffered an injury-in-fact. Instead, the plaintiffs seek only statutory damages for the alleged sale and profit of their biometric data and attorney’s fees, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman said in a Friday decision granting the plaintiffs’ motion to remand the lawsuit.

