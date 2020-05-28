IN BRIEF: ACLU sues Clearview AI under Illinois biometric privacy law

The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday filed a lawsuit against facial recognition startup Clearview AI in Illinois state court, alleging the company violates the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act.

The ACLU and groups representing survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, undocumented immigrants and others accused the New York-based company of capturing billions of faceprints from photos found online, and storing them in a database, without the knowledge or consent of individuals.

