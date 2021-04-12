Plaintiffs seek preliminary injunction in Clearview AI privacy MDL

Plaintiffs in the recently consolidated multidistrict privacy litigation against Clearview AI Inc are seeking a preliminary injunction, renewing a previous push to bar the company from collecting Illinois residents’ biometric data without consent.

In a Friday night filing in Illinois federal court, the plaintiffs chronicled what they called “failed attempts to self-correct” by Clearview AI and two of its executives after the facial-recognition company said it made voluntary changes to its business practices last year.

