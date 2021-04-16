Another analytics vendor escapes website eavesdropping claims

A California federal judge has tossed a wiretap lawsuit against analytics company Clicktale Inc, applying her reasoning from a similar case last week in which she found a different software vendor was not a third-party eavesdropper to website users’ electronic communications.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco on Thursday granted Clicktale’s bid to dismiss the case, which accuses the company of wiretapping the communications of visitors to The Gap Inc’s websites.

