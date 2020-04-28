Overbroad search of phone unconstitutional: Colorado Supreme Court

A warrant that allowed police to search content on a woman’s cellphone violated the 4th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution because it was overly broad, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled in affirming a trial court’s order to suppress evidence from the phone.

The search warrant, which allowed officers to search the woman’s phone for text messages, phone logs, pictures, and other information, “fell short of the particularity required by the Fourth Amendment,” the state’s high court in Denver ruled Monday.

