States secure $5 million judgment in data breach case against hospital system

Community Health Systems Inc and a subsidiary have agreed to pay $5 million to resolve a multistate investigation into a 2014 data breach involving the personal information of about 6.1 million patients, state attorneys general said Thursday.

The Tennessee-based hospital operator has also agreed to beef up its information security measures to settle the 28-state investigation, according to statements from multiple states.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2SDkdNN