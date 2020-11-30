Judge trims Illinois biometric privacy lawsuit against food service giant Compass

A federal judge in Illinois is allowing part of a lawsuit against Compass Group USA Inc to proceed, rejecting the company’s argument that an Illinois biometric privacy law should be considered “special legislation” that violates the state’s constitution.

U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall in a Sunday ruling granted the company’s motion to dismiss one claim in the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3qfukIf