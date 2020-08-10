Top NJ court OKs forced password disclosure in cop's self-incrimination challenge

The New Jersey Supreme Court on Monday ruled that criminal defendants can be compelled to disclose a cellphone passcode if the existence, possession, and authentication of the passcodes are “foregone conclusions.”

In a split decision, the court held that the 5th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, New Jersey common law and state protections against compelled self-incrimination don’t protect the passcodes of a former Essex County Sheriff’s Officer whose two iPhones were seized as part of an investigation.

