Westlaw News
August 10, 2020 / 11:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Top NJ court OKs forced password disclosure in cop's self-incrimination challenge

Sara Merken

1 Min Read

The New Jersey Supreme Court on Monday ruled that criminal defendants can be compelled to disclose a cellphone passcode if the existence, possession, and authentication of the passcodes are “foregone conclusions.”

In a split decision, the court held that the 5th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, New Jersey common law and state protections against compelled self-incrimination don’t protect the passcodes of a former Essex County Sheriff’s Officer whose two iPhones were seized as part of an investigation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2PHqpTu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below