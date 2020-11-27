Software company loses bid to toss computer fraud claim

A federal judge in Salt Lake City, Utah, gave the green light this week for a claim under a federal computer fraud law to go forward in a broader dispute between two technology companies.

U.S. District Judge Dee Benson ruled that Utah-based Podium Corporation Inc had adequately stated a claim under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act with its allegations that Chekkit Geolocation Services Inc. fraudulently obtained access to its platform by using a false identity and creating a fake account.

