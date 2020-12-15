Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

Senior Facebook cybersecurity lawyer jumps to Cooley

By Sara Merken

Cooley has expanded its cybersecurity, data and privacy team with partner Tiana Demas in New York, who is joining from Facebook Inc, the firm said Tuesday.

Demas, the latest in a string of law firm privacy and data security practice hires in recent weeks, was most recently associate general counsel of cybersecurity and investigations at Facebook, and previously a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

