Dechert grabs Goodwin privacy and cybersecurity pair for senior roles

Two prominent Goodwin Procter privacy and cybersecurity lawyers are heading to Dechert, a move that comes as law firms vie for top talent in the practice to serve clients facing new domestic and global risks and regulatory challenges.

Brenda Sharton will be co-chair of Dechert’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice and Karen Neuman will become the firm’s global head of privacy counseling, Dechert said Thursday.

