Alabama dental provider beats claims over 2019 ransomware attack

A federal judge in Alabama dismissed a proposed class action against a major provider of dental services for children in the state that suffered a ransomware attack last year, concluding the plaintiffs lacked standing.

U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr on Thursday tossed the case, which was brought against Sarrell Regional Dental Center for Public Health Inc by patient Lindsey Blahous on behalf of herself and her three minor children. The plaintiffs failed to “plausibly point to a certain threat of the hackers’ making use of their specific personal data as a result of the breach,” the judge found.

