Westlaw News

Davis Wright Tremaine adds cyber vet to head information security group

By Sara Merken

1 Min Read

Davis Wright Tremaine has nabbed cybersecurity veteran Michael Borgia to lead its information security group, adding to a practice area that has seen high demand.

Borgia joins the firm as a partner in Washington, D.C., from Stroz Friedberg, where he was a vice president, Seattle-based Davis Wright said on Tuesday. Stroz Friedberg, a cybersecurity and risk management firm, is part of Aon plc’s cyber solutions division.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3a6xebK

