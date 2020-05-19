Westlaw News
May 19, 2020 / 1:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Equifax agrees to settle financial institutions' claims over 2017 data breach

Sara Merken

1 Min Read

Equifax has agreed to a proposed class action settlement with financial institutions over its 2017 data breach that affected roughly 147 million people in the U.S., lawyers representing the credit unions and banks said in a filing in Georgia federal court on Friday.

The company will pay up to $5.5 million for class members and commit to spending at least $25 million on data security measures over a two-year period under the proposed deal, according to the unopposed motion for preliminary approval of the settlement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WMBebv

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
