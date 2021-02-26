Pharma research firm Parexel gets data breach case tossed

A federal judge in Philadelphia dismissed a data breach case against pharmaceutical research services provider Parexel International Corp and its subsidiary ExecuPharm Inc., finding the plaintiff, a former ExecuPharm employee, lacks standing to bring her claims.

U.S. District Judge Gerald Pappert said in a Thursday ruling that plaintiff Jennifer Clemens, who brought a proposed class action last year after ExecuPharm suffered a ransomware attack and had data published on the dark web, has not alleged an injury-in-fact.

