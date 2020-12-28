Facebook wins dismissal of claims in location data collection cases - for now

A California federal judge largely granted Facebook Inc’s bids to dismiss two related proposed class actions accusing the social media company of tracking the location of users who have adjusted certain privacy settings to prevent such data collection.

U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco in a ruling last week that addressed both cases said the plaintiffs in Heeger v. Facebook Inc lack standing to bring the privacy claims in their amended complaint because they “do not plausibly allege anything more than the collection of IP addresses, and there is no legally protected privacy interest in IP addresses.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/37Ss1DM