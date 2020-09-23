Judge criticizes law firm's ads to privacy class in $650 mln Facebook settlement

A California federal judge directed Levi & Korsinsky, Facebook Inc’s counsel and class counsel in the $650 million biometric privacy settlement with Facebook, to craft a clear notice to send to about 3,000 individuals who responded to what he called “deceptive” ads run by the law firm to solicit members to opt out of the settlement.

U.S. District Judge James Donato in a Tuesday video hearing called the ads from the plaintiffs’ firm, which were posted before the court-approved class notice went out, “deceptive and misleading.” Levi & Korsinsky is not involved in the settlement.

