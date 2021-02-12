Supreme Court urged not to take up Facebook wiretap appeal

A proposed class of Facebook Inc users is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reject the company’s petition to review a federal appeals court ruling that revived litigation over alleged improper tracking of logged-out users’ internet browsing.

While Facebook asserts in the petition that there are “sweeping practical consequences” to its question involving a federal wiretap law, the plaintiffs in a Thursday opposition brief said the decision last year from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals “will have little practical significance outside this case.”

