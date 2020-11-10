Judge dismisses U.K. plaintiffs from Facebook privacy litigation in California

Facebook Inc. persuaded a California federal judge on Tuesday that U.K. users should be shut out from multidistrict privacy litigation stemming from the Cambridge Analytica scandal because a forum selection clause in the company’s 2018 terms of service prevents them from pursuing their claims in the United States.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria ruled that the two U.K. Facebook users, who joined the lawsuit as plaintiffs in an amended complaint earlier this year, can pursue their claims against the social media company in their home courts while the litigation will go forward as a proposed class action on behalf of U.S. Facebook users.

