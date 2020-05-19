California high court to hear argument in case about obtaining Facebook records

A California man who is facing trial for attempted murder will try to convince the California Supreme Court to order Facebook Inc. to disclose the social media records of the man he stands accused of shooting, saying the records are vital to his defense.

The high court will hear oral argument Tuesday in the case that considers whether a criminal defendant has a constitutional right to pretrial discovery of social media records sought directly from an electronic communications service provider.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zQQefn