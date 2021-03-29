Class lawyers square off with Facebook over bid to slash fees in data breach case

Lawyers for Facebook users are pushing back against the social media giant’s bid to pare back their fees in a data breach class action, saying their work securing the settlement warrants their request for nearly $12 million in fees and costs.

In a Friday night filing in California federal court, lawyers representing the users criticized Facebook’s attempt to “put the squeeze” on class counsel after the parties reached the settlement stemming from a 2018 cyberattack. The deal requires Facebook to enhance its security practices with external oversight for five years.

