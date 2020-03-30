Facebook loses bid to delay turning over records in Mass. privacy probe

Facebook Inc on Monday lost a bid to avoid turning over records generated during an internal investigation that identify thousands of third-party apps the company suspected may have misused customer data to Massachusetts’ attorney general.

Massachusetts Appeals Court Justice C. Jeffrey Kinder said Facebook failed to show it would suffer “extreme” irreparable harm by having to disclose the records to Attorney General Maura Healey while it appeals a January ruling requiring it to do so.

