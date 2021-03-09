Facebook's lawyers blast attorney fees bid in deal over 2018 data breach

Facebook Inc is pushing back on plaintiffs lawyers’ request for nearly $12 million in fees and costs for securing an injunctive relief-only settlement stemming from a 2018 cyberattack that affected millions of Facebook users.

In a Monday night filing in California federal court, Facebook’s lawyers at Latham & Watkins said the request is “not supported by law” and is contrary to the court’s guidance when appointing the counsel for the class.

