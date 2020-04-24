Federal judge approves Facebook $5 billion privacy settlement with FTC

A federal judge has signed off on Facebook Inc.’s record-breaking $5 billion settlement with U.S. the Federal Trade Commission that requires the social media company to enhance its safeguards on user data.

U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly in Washington, D.C., late Thursday approved the settlement, saying the order is fair, reasonable, and in the public interest, despite concerns from privacy and consumer advocates that it doesn’t go far enough.

