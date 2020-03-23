Massachusetts fights Facebook bid to delay data privacy probe

Massachusetts’ attorney general is urging a state appeals court to reject a bid by Facebook Inc to delay a probe into the potential misuse of users’ data by third-party app developers by claiming attorney-client privilege protects it from disclosing relevant records.

Attorney General Maura Healey on Friday told the Massachusetts Appeals Court that delaying enforcement of an order requiring Facebook to turn over records from an internal probe conducted by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher into the possible abuse of its social media platform was against the public interest.

