U.S. Chamber backs Facebook in Massachusetts dataprivacy probe

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is backing Facebook Inc in asking an appeals court to stay an order requiring it to turn over records to Massachusetts’ attorney general identifying thousands of third-party apps the social media company suspected may have misused users’ data.

The Chamber of Commerce argued in a brief filed on Wednesday told the Massachusetts Appeals Court that a lower-court judge wrongly found that attorney-client privilege did not cover the records, which were produced during an internal investigation.

