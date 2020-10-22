Hospital escapes negligence, contract claims in suit over Facebook posting

A federal judge in Los Angeles granted a California hospital’s bid to dismiss negligence-based and contract-based claims in a lawsuit brought after an employee inadvertently posted photographs with a patient’s information on a public Facebook account.

U.S. District Judge Otis Wright found that plaintiff Sallie Holly’s “conclusory and vague” allegations against Alta Newport Hospital Inc. aren’t enough to establish that she suffered actual damages as a result of the incident, according to the Wednesday order in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

