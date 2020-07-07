Facebook again urges U.S. Supreme Court to review TCPA autodialer scope

Facebook Inc is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on the definition of an automatic telephone dialing system (ATDS) under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act in light of the high court’s recent decision in a separate case brought under the federal robocall law and a deepened split among U.S. courts of appeals.

While the Supreme Court’s ruling Monday in Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC) resolves the free-speech question Facebook presented in its October 2019 petition for review, the decision “has only heightened the importance of knowing what constitutes an ATDS,” Facebook’s lawyers said in a supplemental brief filed Tuesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2O4dqKT