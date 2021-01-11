Photo storage app maker settles FTC claims over use of facial recognition

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Monday the agency has reached a settlement with a company over its alleged use of facial recognition technology on photos and videos that consumers uploaded to its now-defunct app.

The proposed agreement resolves claims that California-based Everalbum Inc, which used to offer cloud-based storage service Ever, deceived consumers about its use of the technology and indefinite retention of content from users who deactivated their accounts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3i3lNVb