Microsoft, Amazon must face facial recognition data suits

A Washington federal judge has ruled on motions to dismiss two nearly identical lawsuits against Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp, rejecting the companies’ bids to scrap an Illinois biometric privacy claim while asking for additional briefings before ruling on two other issues.

The Monday orders from U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle come in proposed class actions that accuse the tech giants of unlawfully collecting biometric data to improve their facial recognition technology from an International Business Machines Corp dataset. The cases were filed last July at the same time as others against Alphabet Inc’s Google and facial recognition company FaceFirst Inc.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3qRMlLR