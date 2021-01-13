Women's health app maker settles FTC claims over data disclosure

Flo Health Inc has settled U.S. Federal Trade Commission allegations that the period and fertility-tracking app developer shared users’ health information with data analytics firms, misleading users about its practices.

The FTC on Wednesday announced the proposed agreement, which requires Flo to obtain users’ consent before sharing health data and to notify affected users about the information disclosure.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2LO68x2