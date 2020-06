A divided Indiana Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that forcing a woman to unlock her iPhone for law enforcement would violate her constitutional right against self-incrimination.

In a 3-2 decision, the state’s high court reversed a trial court’s order that held Katelin Seo in contempt after she refused to unlock her phone despite a search warrant.

