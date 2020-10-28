Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Fragomen says breach exposed Google employees' information, but 'client data systems' safe

By Sara Merken

1 Min Read

Immigration law firm Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy has confirmed that it experienced a data breach affecting a group of current and former Google employees.

The law firm, which provides I-9 employment verification compliance services to the tech giant, said in a notice filed with the California Attorney General’s office that an “unauthorized third party” accessed a file containing personal information, impacting a “limited number” of Google employees.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/37NW7sI

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up