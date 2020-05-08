IN BRIEF: FTC invites comment on health breach notice rule review

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is seeking comment on whether it should update a rule that requires vendors of personal health records to notify consumers and the agency about breaches of “unsecured” personally identifiable health information.

The FTC said on Friday that it is soliciting feedback on a number of questions related to its 2009 rule, which applies to vendors of personal health records not covered by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), such as many web-based businesses that collect health information.

