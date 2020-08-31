Security provider G4S beats suit over confidential employee data

G4S Secure Solutions (USA) Inc won dismissal of a lawsuit accusing it of mishandling employees’ Social Security numbers after a Georgia federal judge found the plaintiffs lack standing.

A group of 39 employees sued G4S after a document containing their Social Security numbers was allegedly sent over an “unsecured private internet” to eight company supervisors. The security company, represented by Dinsmore & Shohl, argued the suit should be dismissed because the individuals hadn’t suffered a concrete and particularized injury.

