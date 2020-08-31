Westlaw News
August 31, 2020 / 7:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Security provider G4S beats suit over confidential employee data

Sara Merken

1 Min Read

G4S Secure Solutions (USA) Inc won dismissal of a lawsuit accusing it of mishandling employees’ Social Security numbers after a Georgia federal judge found the plaintiffs lack standing.

A group of 39 employees sued G4S after a document containing their Social Security numbers was allegedly sent over an “unsecured private internet” to eight company supervisors. The security company, represented by Dinsmore & Shohl, argued the suit should be dismissed because the individuals hadn’t suffered a concrete and particularized injury.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2GeslS6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below