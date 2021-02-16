Facebook, Apple privacy and tech lawyers depart for Big Law gigs

Mayer Brown and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Tuesday announced new hires to their privacy and cybersecurity practice groups in California, drawing in-house talent from technology giants in their backyards.

S. Ashlie Beringer, most recently deputy general counsel at Facebook Inc, has rejoined Gibson Dunn as a partner in Palo Alto. Mayer Brown has brought on Vivek Mohan, formerly a senior attorney on Apple Inc’s global privacy law and policy team, as a partner in Palo Alto and San Francisco.

