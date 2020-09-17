Calif. AG calls settlement with fertility app provider Glow a 'wake up call' for data privacy

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Thursday announced what he touted as a “landmark” settlement with Glow Inc., a company that offers fertility-related apps, over alleged privacy and security failures.

Glow agreed to pay $250,000 to resolve an investigation into “serious” privacy and security failures involving its app that put women’s personal and medical data at risk, Becerra’s office said in a statement. The settlement, which needs court approval, also includes a “first-ever injunctive term that requires Glow to consider how privacy and security lapses may uniquely impact women,” according to the statement.

