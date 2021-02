Goodwin Procter has added a new partner to serve as co-chair of its privacy and cybersecurity practice, a hire that comes as demand for lawyers with such expertise continues to run high.

New York-based partner Boris Segalis has joined the firm from Cooley, where he served as a vice chair of the cyber, data and privacy practice group.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3b8F2JS