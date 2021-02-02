Goodwin says vendor breach may have exposed client data

Goodwin Procter experienced an indirect security breach involving a third-party vendor whose services the firm uses for large file transfers, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

Goodwin’s investigation into the matter, which is still ongoing, revealed a “small percentage of our clients may have experienced unauthorized access to or acquisition of confidential information” on Jan. 20, Goodwin managing partner Mark Bettencourt said in the memo.

