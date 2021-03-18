Google dodges some claims in suit over Chrome browser data

Alphabet Inc’s Google has convinced a federal judge to dismiss several claims in a proposed class action accusing the company of causing its Chrome browser to send users’ personal data to Google even if users have not chosen to “sync” the browser with a Google account.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose agreed to dismiss claims under federal wiretap, stored communications and computer fraud laws, while allowing several other claims, including breach of contract and violation of California’s invasion of privacy law, to proceed. Koh’s Wednesday decision allows the plaintiffs, Chrome users who allege they did not choose to sync, to amend the dismissed claims.

