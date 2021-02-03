Google can't dodge New Mexico AG's children's privacy claims

Google is stuck facing children’s privacy claims brought by the New Mexico attorney general, after a federal judge revisited an earlier decision at the company’s request but didn’t change the outcome at this stage of the case.

While U.S. District Judge Martha Vazquez in Santa Fe agreed with Google that her prior analysis “incorrectly discounted” the significance of a provision in federal children’s privacy rules, New Mexico’s complaint plausibly states a claim, allowing the allegations to proceed, she said in a Tuesday ruling.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3oN7feb