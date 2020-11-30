New Mexico AG seeks to revive children's privacy lawsuit against Google

The New Mexico Attorney General’s office has filed a notice of appeal in a privacy case against Google, which won dismissal earlier this fall of the state’s claims related to the collection of children’s data.

Attorney General Hector Balderas, who filed the notice to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, had alleged in a February lawsuit that Google collects kids’ personal data through its educational products for schools without proper parental notification and consent.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3mpXL8h