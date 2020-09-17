Judge shoots down quick appeal in Google search privacy class action

A California federal judge rejected Google’s bid for permission to immediately appeal a June court order that found users have standing to sue in a long-running case accusing the company of transmitting search terms to third parties without consent.

U.S. Circuit Judge Edward Davila in San Jose on Wednesday found that Google had not justified an interlocutory appeal of the order. Davila held in a June decision denying Google’s motion to dismiss the consumer class action that the plaintiffs had sufficiently established standing to assert their claims, including violation of the Electronic Communications Privacy Act and breach of contract.

